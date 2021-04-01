James Wolk's Ordinary Joe Gets NBC Series Order

James Wolk is officially returning to the small screen.

NBC has ordered new drama Ordinary Joe to series.

The series explores the three parallel lives of the show's main character after he makes a pivotal choice at a crossroads in his life.

The series asks the question of how different life might look if you made your decision based on love, loyalty or passion

This means we'll get to see Wolk playing a rock singer, a nurse, and a cop as his life goes in very different directions.

"I still remember when Matt Reeves shared this passion project back when I worked at Twentieth. Russel and Garrett wrote such a compelling and emotional script that was expertly executed from page to screen," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Entertainment and Streaming.

"We love how 'Ordinary Joe' lets us experience the universal question of 'what if' through an incredible cast of characters and engaging storylines." ·

In addition to Wolk, the cast also includes Natalie Martinez (The Crossing), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire), and Elizabeth Lail (Gossip Girl).

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner (House, Altered Carbon) wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producers, along with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Wolk is probably most well known for his work on Zoo, but he has also appeared on series such as The Crazy Ones, Mad Men, Tell Me a Story, among others.

Ordinary Joe is picked up for the 2021-22 TV season, and based on everything we've heard about it, it sounds like the perfect show to pair with This Is Us.

NBC has struggled in recent years to find a companion for its beloved family drama.

It joins fellow pickups La Brea, The Thing About Pam, American Auto, Grand Crew, and True Story.

NBC has already renewed This Is Us, Chicago Fire, Med, PD, SVU, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, Transplant, and The Blacklist.

Superstore and Connecting have been canceled, and the jury is still out on Young Rock, Kenan, Zoey, Debris, Good Girls, and Nurses.

What are your thoughts on this new series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.