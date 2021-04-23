Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime Trailer: Prepare for Another Action-Packed Crossover!

The Law & Order universe is more intertwined than ever before.

NBC dropped an explosive new trailer for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, confirming that another crossover is in the cards.

The special event is set to air Thursday, May 13, and finds Benson trying to get more information following her brother's death.

Benson thinks Wheatley could have been responsible for the tragic death, and we get to see her telling Elliot that she needs his help to get some answers.

Ayanna is shown in another scene, and she's convinced Wheatley is involved with whatever is happening.

"Something's going down," Benson says as the clip comes to a close.

It's going to be a long three weeks until the crossover airs, but at least it gives us some time to ponder the wild events going down in the Law & Order universe.

If you watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online, you know Olivia and Elliot have remained in each other's orbit since the beginning of the spinoff.

Elliot has struggled to cope since his wife's death, and the investigation has found him making a string of bizarre decisions.

We even got a scene of Elliot telling Olivia and his children that he loved them. The former SVU scene partners have sure come a long way in recent weeks.

It's nice for fans that the worlds are colliding, and the crossovers actually seem to be worthwhile.

Far too often, shows add crossovers that feel forced, but Benson and Stabler have their own amount of stuff going on.

The new spinoff had a splashy start in the ratings with 7.9 million viewers and a 1.6 rating, but recent numbers have it at 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- a steep drop off.

But compared to other 10/9c dramas, it's holding up well.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.