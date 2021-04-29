Netflix's Sweet Tooth Gets Trailer and Premiere Date

Netflix will introduce viewers to its adaptation of the DC Comic Sweet Tooth.

The streamer on Thursday announced that the eight-episode series would arrive Friday, June 4.

The expansive cast includes Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), with Will Forte (Father), and James Brolin (Narrator).

Here's the official logline:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal.

Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

“No one knew which came first, the hybrids or the virus,” Brolin says in the trailer.

“But that question would become the biggest mystery of our lifetime.”

The series was filmed in the picturesque New Zealand, and Netflix also released some words from the creative forces behind the show.

Executive Producer, Writer , Director & Co-Showrunner Jim Mickle on Sweet Tooth's unique world:

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale. SWEET TOOTH is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful."

"We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests."

"This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Executive Producer, Writer & Co-showrunner Beth Schwartz on bringing the 2009 comic book to screen:

“SWEET TOOTH the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it."

"When you watch SWEET TOOTH, you feel hopeful about the future.”

Have a look at the trailer below.

