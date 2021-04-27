New Amsterdam's Anupam Kher Thanks Fans for 'Special Time' After Exit From NBC Drama

Anupam Kher is opening up following his exit from NBC's New Amsterdam.

The actor, who played Dr. Kapoor, shared a message of thanks to fans on Tuesday.

He exited the series to care for his wife, Kirron, who has been battling cancer.

"This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor," he shared to his fans on Instagram.

"It was an incredibly special time for me to part of this show and one I will never forget. The New Amsterdam family will always hold a special place in my heart."

"I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects."

News of Kher's departure after three seasons came after he revealed his wife's diagnosis to The Hindustan Times.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," he said in a statement.

"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."

The actor went on to say that his wife has always been "a fighter" who "takes things head on."

He continued, "She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart."

"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

It's unclear at this stage whether the actor could return down the line, but for now, the door has closed on Dr. Kapoor.

Kher is also attached to upcoming projects Snapshot Wedding, The Kashmir files, among others.

