SAG Awards Winners: Schitt's Creek and The Crown Dominate

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards winners were announced Sunday in a blink and you'll miss it one-hour telecast.

The event was delayed from its March 14 perch due to the reschedule GRAMMYs, which also found producers scaling back the event considerably.

For one, the telecast was entirely pre-taped, with no red carpet or host. It certainly didn't feel like your typical awards show, but in this pandemic-era world, it's not out of the ordinary.

As has become the norm this awards season, Schitt's Creek and The Crown were the most-nominated TV series.

Have a look at the list of winners below.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown — WINNER

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

DRAMA ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

COMEDY ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian — WINNER

Westworld

Did your favorite series or talent win?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.