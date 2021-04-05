SAG Awards Winners: Schitt's Creek and The Crown Dominate

at .

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards winners were announced Sunday in a blink and you'll miss it one-hour telecast.

The event was delayed from its March 14 perch due to the reschedule GRAMMYs, which also found producers scaling back the event considerably.

For one, the telecast was entirely pre-taped, with no red carpet or host. It certainly didn't feel like your typical awards show, but in this pandemic-era world, it's not out of the ordinary.

Schitt's Creek and The Crown Split

As has become the norm this awards season, Schitt's Creek and The Crown were the most-nominated TV series.

Have a look at the list of winners below.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

 Better Call Saul

 Bridgerton

 The Crown — WINNER

 Lovecraft Country

 Ozark

Gillian Anderson on The Crown

DRAMA ACTRESS

 Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER

 Olivia Colman, The Crown

 Emma Corrin, The Crown

 Julia Garner, Ozark

 Laura Linney, Ozark

The Byrde Family

DRAMA ACTOR

 Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER

 Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

 Josh O’Connor, The Crown

 Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

 Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Moira's Wedding Look - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

 Dead to Me

 The Flight Attendant

 The Great

 Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

 Ted Lasso

David and Patrick's Vows - Schitt's Creek

COMEDY ACTRESS

 Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

 Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

 Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

 Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

 Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER

In the Hot Seat - Ted Lasso Season 1 Episode 1

COMEDY ACTOR

 Nicholas Hoult, The Great

 Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

 Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

 Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER

 Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Anya Taylor-Joy on Queen's Gambit

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

 Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

 Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

 Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

 Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER

 Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

 Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

 Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

 Hugh Grant, The Undoing

 Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

 Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER

Ready for a Fight - The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

 The Boys

 Cobra Kai

 Lovecraft Country

 The Mandalorian — WINNER

 Westworld

Did your favorite series or talent win?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. SAG Awards Winners: Schitt's Creek and The Crown Dominate