SAG Awards Winners: Schitt's Creek and The Crown Dominate

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards winners were announced Sunday in a blink and you'll miss it one-hour telecast.
The event was delayed from its March 14 perch due to the reschedule GRAMMYs, which also found producers scaling back the event considerably.
For one, the telecast was entirely pre-taped, with no red carpet or host. It certainly didn't feel like your typical awards show, but in this pandemic-era world, it's not out of the ordinary.
As has become the norm this awards season, Schitt's Creek and The Crown were the most-nominated TV series.
Have a look at the list of winners below.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown — WINNER
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
DRAMA ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek — WINNER
COMEDY ACTOR
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit — WINNER
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — WINNER
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian — WINNER
Westworld
