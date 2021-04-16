Sex and the City Revival Will Bring Back Carrie's Ex-Boyfriend

And Just Like That...

We have some clarity on the forthcoming Sex and the City revival.

John Corbett is the latest returning cast member, the actor revealed to Page Six.

"I’m going to do the show," Corbett said, adding that it was "very exciting" to play Aidan Shaw again in the franchise.

As expected, details remain scarce, but Corbett did tease that it would be a significant comeback.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," Corbett explained. "I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me."

The series was announced earlier this year with the news that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis would reprise their iconic roles.

It also came with a caveat that Kim Cattrall would not be stepping back into her widely-praised role.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave," Casey Bloys explained in an interview with TV Line of the big omission.

"Friendships fade, and new friendships start," he continued.

"So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life." "They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York," he added.

So, it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."

Rumors of unrest between Parker and Cattrall were rampant for years, leading to Parker to say she did not dislike her former co-star.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” Parker wrote on Instagram in response to a fan who thought the supposed feud between her and Cattrall was the reason the actress sitting out of the revival.

”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

The series is set to enter production soon for a late 2021 premiere on HBO Max.

Sex and the City has already spanned six seasons and two movies.

What are your thoughts on the latest comeback?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.