Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Lost Souls

Another episode, another missed opportunity to save Kara in both worlds.

The Super Friends' Phantom problem grew so far out of control on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4 that they needed to focus all of their efforts on stopping it. And a betrayal in the Phantom Zone lead to Kara destroying her only way home.

The hour was mostly filler, which is a bit disappointing for a final season. However, it was still more intriguing than past episodes as it had great action and well-crafted character moments.

Plus, it was the first time Lex Luthor wasn't featured, which is always a win in my book.

The Phantom Zone really hasn't been paid its dues on Supergirl Season 6, until "Lost Souls."

The season's story, so far, has mostly taken place in National City with the Super Friends trying to save Kara from their end.

We've seen Kara meet her father, but they've had too little screentime together to make us care about their relationship or Zor-El as a character.

We are more interested in Nyxly and her relationship with Kara than the one between a father and daughter, which is wild, to say the least.

All of this is why we are okay with Kara being trapped in the Phantom Zone a little longer.

The storyline that Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1 introduced needs to be justified, and it wouldn't have felt right if Kara returned to Earth so easily.

She has some unfinished business in the Zone. Assuming he is still alive, there is still tension between her and Zor-El. They need to discuss their varying views on hope and giving up.

As a father and daughter, they have a bond right out of the gate. But the show hasn't built upon that any further besides a bunch of exposition.

And if Nyxly survived the explosion as well, Kara needs to prepare herself for a fight. But that won't be easy given her weakened state.

Supergirl hasn't come close to banking on the potential of the Phantom Zone storyline, but they still have the time and bandwidth to do so.

Nyxly's turn to the dark side, if we can even call it that, wasn't all that surprising because the show did a good job of building to it.

They planted seeds of doubt regarding her character, and when it was time for them to escape to Earth, she showed her true colors.

It's difficult to call her a villain just yet because her reasons behind wanting revenge are understandable. Nyxly has been wronged by the men in her life, and it's easy to see why she's untrustworthy of fathers.

But she is driven by revenge, which is usually the first ingredient to making a great villain. If Nyxly is alive, which we truly believe she is, Kara will definitely have her hands full.

Over in National City, the Super Friends had a major Phantom problem that was spreading.

But with a new addition to the team and a few heartbreakingly difficult decisions, they were able to catch the original Phantom who escaped on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 2.

This story had been rather uninteresting up until now, and that's because the stakes were finally raised.

There were a lot of scientific terms tossed around that, frankly, went over our heads. But the sentiment was all the same. Alex had to choose between saving the city and saving her sister.

There has been plenty of discussion over how to go on and make decisions with Kara gone, but there was never any action behind those words until Alex took Lena's device.

Alex has struggled with Kara's absence, as one would expect. Not that there was any doubt, but this separation reinforced the strength of their relationship.

Alex and Kara are each other's person, which is what made Alex's choice to find Prime Phantom's lair over finding her sister that much more heartbreaking.

It was the right call, of course, but it still hurt all the same.

Alex's decision also showed how far she has come as a hero. Kara has taught her so much, and vice versa, and there's no doubt that Alex will find another way to save her sister.

Lena, on the other hand, is new to the superhero business, so she wasn't ready to let go of her one chance of getting Kara back.

It was a combination of missing Kara, being new to a team setting, and Lena's inability to forgive herself. She blames herself for Kara ending up in the Phantom Zone, even though it was her crazy brother who put her there.

It's understandable, though, because Lena feels like she has a lot to make up for after her actions on Supergirl Season 5.

While she disagreed with Alex during their scene together, deep down she understood why Alex chose to save the many over her sister's life.

Maybe Lena will get to a place where she can make the decision that Alex made someday. She just needs to spend more time with the team. After all, none of them became superheroes overnight and they are all constantly learning from one another.

Finally, Dreamer got some much-needed appreciation from Supergirl!

Nia Nal and her extremely cool powers have been severely underused, but this hour sprinkled in clues that will set up a major outing for her on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 5.

Strangely, Nia was having dreams of Kara and Alex as teens in Midvale.

The dreams seemingly had nothing to do with their present crisis, but we later found out that they were telling Nia how they needed to save Kara. It's time for a blast to the past, ladies and gentlemen.

What did you think, Supergirl Fanatics?

Do you want more from the Phantom Zone storyline? Are you happy that Lena is finally getting a sense of belonging with the Super Friends? How refreshing was it to have an episode without Lex for the first time in what feels like forever?

And are you excited for next week's "flashback" episode?

Let me know in the comments



