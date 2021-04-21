Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 4

at .

Did Supergirl manage to escape?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4, the Girl of Steel found an opportunity to escape the Phantom Zone.

Kara and Nyxly - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4

Unfortunately, it came with some major strings attached.

Meanwhile, Lena joined the Super Friends on a mission but found that she disagreed with the plan of attack.

Was she truly ready to be a part of the team?

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Father, please. Please, think of everything we've accomplished already. We made an ally where there were only enemies. We found magic where there was only misery. We found each other after decades apart. We can't give up now, not after all of that.

Kara

Lena: I call it a Prototrap. It's designed to trap Prime Phantom and his progeny hands-free and transport them and transport them directly to containment.
Brainy: Just like in Ghostbusters.
Lena: Except that's a movie.
Brainy: It's the perfect movie.
Lena: The Prototrap is real.
Brainy: Okay.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 4

