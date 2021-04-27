The Challenge Season 37 Production Halted After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Challenge recently crowned a winner for its 36th season, but it looks like the next season is already in doubt.

According to The Ashley Reality Roundup, The Challenge Season 37, which was in production in Croatia, has been completely shut down.

The reason is that someone associated with the show tested positive for COVID-19.

While there's no confirmation, a source has claimed to the outlet that it was a cast member who tested positive for the virus.

Stringent protocols were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, meaning that the cast members had to pass countless tests before being allowed to be a part of the cast.

The positive test came five to six days into filming, but producers announced they would be testing cast members multiple times per week.

“[The cast member] tested positive after [he/she] had already been in the Challenge House and had completed and filmed the first daily challenge,” a source explained to the outlet.

“That’s especially problematic because [that person] was in close contact with many other cast members and crew.”

It's unclear at this stage whether anyone else tested positive in addition to the reported positive test.

This also raises questions about the upcoming season, which had already featured an elimination, according to Vevmo.

Previously, Emer Harkin, the showrunner for the series, told Variety that the strict protocols should keep COVID at bay.

“Now that we’ve done it we’re in such a privileged position to know how to do it,” she told Variety.

“We know how to travel crew and how to travel cast and how to quarantine; we know the types of countries we should shoot in; we know the types of properties and vendors we want to work with, right down to catering providers and cleaners. Now that we’ve got that framework in place the sky’s the limit, really.”

It was also reported that the series would explain to viewers should a contestant test positive because the affected individual would be leaving.

Little is actually known about the upcoming season, but this is not a good sign for the rest of the season.

We'll keep you updated on any changes.

