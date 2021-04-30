The Last Kingdom: Coming to an End!

It's the end of the line for another Netflix series.

Deadline is reporting that the streamer has announced the upcoming fifth season.

Alexander Dreymon, who plays Saxon warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, said in a statement, “Playing Uhtred for five seasons has been a wonderful journey.”

Added EP Nigel Marchant: “With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.”

News of the conclusion means that Bernard Cornwell's Saxon Stories novel series will not be fully adapted since the fifth season is said to be based on the ninth and tenth books in the 13-pear series.

The good news for fans is that the final season is currently in production, so there should be some semblance of a conclusion when it's all said and done.

It's possible there could be some elements of the final books used, but we'll need to wait until we lay eyes on a trailer or the episodes when the series finally returns.

The Last Kingdom initially started as a BBC original but became a huge hit when it was added to Netflix, leading to the streamer picking it up as a Netflix original.

The Last Kingdom also stars Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley, and James Northcote.

It's unclear whether this was a creative decision or if Netflix swung the axe on The Last Kingdom, but given there were another trio of novels to be adapted, we're inclined to believe the latter.

The news comes just a day after it emerged that Katherine Ryan's The Duchess had been canceled after a single season.

Netflix did not respond to news of The Duchess getting dethroned, but Ryan revealed the following on Vicky Pattison's The Secret To... podcast.

“[Netflix] didn’t want to make any more, not enough people watched it. I think something like 10 million people watched it in 28 days and that wasn’t enough,” she said.

“But also, I’m not terribly sad about it. I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself. I kind of like the way it ended.”

Netflix has been known to cancel several shows without a conclusive ending, and we hope the same fate does not await The Last Kingdom.

