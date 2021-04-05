The Walking Dead Final Season Premiere Date Confirmed: Watch a New Promo!

It's going to be a long few months after the thrilling conclusion of The Walking Dead Season 10.

As announced in a new teaser that ran during the season finale, The Walking Dead's final, expanded season will kick off with eight new episodes, the first of a massive 24-episode story arc that will bring the show’s decade-long successful run to a conclusion.

“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever,” says Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer of The Walking Dead.

“The stakes will be high – we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I'm thrilled to share that fans won't have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer,” adds Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe.

Many plot threads were left dangling, so there's a lot for fans to ponder over these next few months. The good news is that we're finally getting introduced to the Commonwealth, which should start the process of wrapping the storylines up.

As previously reported, the franchise will live on with the current spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, as well as an upcoming series featuring Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus.

The third spinoff The Walking Dead World Beyond, will end its two-season run this year, and another spinoff titled Tales of The Walking Dead is in the works.

The aforementioned teaser finds Eugene in a precarious position.

“Why are you here?” Eugene is asked by what we could only assume to be his captors, who took him alongside Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess

“Do you consider yourself a fundamentally honest person?” is another question he is asked, along with “Have you ever been vaccinated for the measles?” and “Do you have friends in the area that we should be aware of?"

Yep, it's going to be a wild conclusion, you guys.

The Walking Dead shattered ratings records over ten seasons and remains the #1 series on basic cable for the 12th consecutive year, among A25-54 in L+3 viewing.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Gimple, Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, and Denise Huth.

Have a look at the clip below.

