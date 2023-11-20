TWD: The Ones Who Live Premiere Date Set as AMC Unveils Epic Teaser

Rick and Michonne's enduring love story was pivotal to The Walking Dead for many years.

With Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira off-screen for years as their iconic characters, there are many questions about what happened after their exits.

TWD: The Ones Who Live will answer all those questions and prepare us for Rick and Michonne's final storylines.

AMC confirmed during the series finale of Fear the Walking Dead that the next series in the franchise will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

With an impressive new sneak peek, we get insight into this world Rick and Michonne are thrust into following their departures from the main series.

Lincoln vows in the sneak peek that fans would get "answers."

"These two people are so powerful, and together, it's insane," adds Gurira.

"This is some crazy love."

Rick was written out during The Walking Dead Season 9 after blowing up a bridge to prevent a herd of walkers from killing everyone he loved.

Jadis had the CRM pick her and him up, seemingly saving his life.

However, the CRM didn't want to let him return home due to his courage and smarts.

Michonne was written out during The Walking Dead Season 10 after realizing Rick was likely still alive.

She found his backpack and boots on a boat, sending her on a mission to find him and anyone connected to his disappearance.

The pair resurfaced a year ago on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, with Rick on the run from the CRM and Michonne laser-focused on finding her lover.

From what we've seen of the teasers, the six-episode limited series will take place in multiple timelines as it fills in the blanks about what happened to them both in the years off-screen.

According to the official logline for The Ones Who Live, "the series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world."

"Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were," AMC teases.

"Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living."

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before?

"Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

It's a compelling hook because fans have been clamoring for answers about the CRM for years.

TWD: World Beyond should have given more of those, but mostly, it was an action series to show how far the group would go to prevent its secrets from getting out.

Pollyanna McIntosh will return as Jadis, meaning she'll have appeared in three TWD Universe shows.

The cast also includes Terry O'Quinn as Beale, with Lesley-Ann Brandt rounding out the cast.

Check out the promo below.

What are your thoughts on the new footage?

TWD: TOWL joins TWD: Daryl Dixon and TWD: Dead City as the three series in the ongoing franchise.

The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and TWD: World Beyond have all ended.

Tales of the Walking Dead has yet to be renewed or canceled.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.