Warrior Saved! HBO Max Renews Former Cinemax Series for Season 3

Warrior's future has been confirmed!

The former Cinemax series has been renewed by HBO Max for its third season, it was announced today by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.

“Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji," said Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max said in a statement.

"We can’t wait to see what [executive producers] Jonathan [Tropper], Justin [Lin] and Shannon [Lee] will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max."

Adds Lee, “Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans."

"Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry."

"I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds."

"We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

A gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, and based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, the first two seasons, which premiered on Cinemax, are now streaming on HBO Max via HBO platforms.

The series was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (director of Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious 9) for Perfect Storm Entertainment, and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment

Season two cast included Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen (also directed episode 6), Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

The series joins an expansive list of originals at HBO Max, including Love Life, Raised by Wolves, The Flight Attendant, Made for Love, Gossip Girl, Titans, Generation, and so much more.

