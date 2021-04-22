Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Did Sophie get the help she needed?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11, the teenager went through with her audition, but quickly realized she was struggling to move forward.

Rome's Thermos - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grew closer to Tyrell, but what did it mean for them?

Elsewhere, Katherine and Eddie were at a crossroads over how to deal with their relationship's many issues.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Maggie: Rome told me you went to Peter's house.
Gary: God this friend group likes to chat. Remember when you were just the girl who everyone was pissed that I brought to Jon's funeral?

Rome: I think I got it. The reason Florence was at my mother's grave is because she's an undertaker.
Tyrell: Yeah, she's an undertaker who's trying to bone your dad.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Photos

Rome and Walter - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
Rome's Thermos - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
Tyrell Awaits News -tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
Unplanned Parenthood - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
Jackie the Card Shark - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
Facing a New Reality - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 11