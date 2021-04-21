A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11 Review: Redefine

It was another touching hour.

We don't know how much time has passed or in what stage of the pandemic the gang is in on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 11, but everyone is trying to live their best lives and keep themselves together.

And the raw honesty and humanity in that are what always make the series and characters resonate.

Katherine is the prime example of someone who is trying to keep it together. She's still so overwhelmed by everything that has transpired with Eddie, and now, she's at constant war with Theo, taking the brunt of his anger and hurt.

It's like she doesn't get a moment to breathe, and after sharing the drunken kiss with Alan, she shut herself off from him, avoiding his calls and texts and depriving herself of the support and lifeline he extended to her.

It remains odd that Darcy was Katherine's protective best friend, but by the time Darcy became romantically entangled with Gary, that all but vanished. For that matter, so has Darcy.

It left an opening for someone new to provide the emotional support that Katherine rarely receives, and it's packaged in a smart, attractive man who relates to her in many ways and fulfills many of her needs.

The sad part about Katherine avoiding Alan was that it mostly left her on an island again, dealing with Theo alone as the rest of the group has a set of their own problems.

So when Alan showed up at her doorstep with a pizza, genuinely wanting to see how she was doing after she cut him off, you knew it would head somewhere concerning again.

Their Scott-the-cat shenanigans were amusing, but it was biding time before the attraction between them led to another kiss, and sure enough, it happened.

Was anyone else dreading the possibility of Theo coming down the stairs and seeing his mother smooching Alan? As far as we know, that didn't happen. They never revisited the aftermath of the hot-and-heavy make-out session, so we have no idea what's going through Katherine's mind, if she put boundaries up with Alan again, or anything else.

They left us hanging there, and Katherine is difficult to read sometimes, so we don't know what this development means for the Saville family.

Her first kiss was a drunken one in a moment of vulnerability, but she was clear-headed and sober when they made out the last time, so she can't blame it on the alcohol.

Her thought process wasn't any clearer when she went to rehab to visit Eddie with Theo. I'm glad they mentioned that Eddie was getting an exception because of how Theo was misbehaving and the good it could do him.

Theo was thrilled to see his father, but it was more complicated for Katherine. It didn't stop Theo from forcing things between his parents or them from going along to appease him.

Jackie is so delightfully meddlesome. It amused to no end when Jackie told Katherine to pay Eddie's debt and then used that money to binge on junk food at the vending machine so that Eddie and Katherine could have time alone.

They needed some privacy since Katherine hadn't been receptive to his calls or any form of communication.

Fixing your relationship is a process, just like everything else we're doing. You don't have to be perfect, Eddie. You just have to be honest. Janet Permalink: Fixing your relationship is a process, just like everything else we're doing. You don't have...

Permalink: Fixing your relationship is a process, just like everything else we're doing. You don't have...

It's only been a short while, and Eddie is still Eddie, but he presented himself better and showed that rehab (and Jackie) is helping him.

Eddie spoke about how he needed to learn how to be honest with others, yes, but himself most of all.

When Katherine asked him about Delilah and why he had an affair with her, it was such a long-overdue question.

It always felt like they never delved into the nitty-gritty of the affair and laid their cards on the table before they moved on from it.

Eddie's explanation made more sense this time, and it felt less like him blaming Katherine, which was a big step for him. He's learning to be honest and accountable.

Katherine understood where he was coming from this time, and it has taken her relationship with Alan to understand Eddie's position. You could see the wheels turning when she conceded to his point with ease. But when Theo slipped and talked about Alan, Eddie put the pieces together.

I suppose we can appreciate that Eddie's progress isn't happening too quickly since he was ready to throw rehab away to return home, terrified that Katherine was slipping away from him.

As usual, Jackie gave him the best advice. He can't know what the future holds for his marriage with Katherine. Possibly, she won't take him back on a romantic level, and she could move on.

Eddie: I'm going to lose her, aren't I?

Jackie: You might, but if you don't finish your treatment, you definitely will.

Permalink: You might, but if you don't finish your treatment, you definitely will.

Permalink: You might, but if you don't finish your treatment, you definitely will.

But if he doesn't finish his treatment and get to the root of his issues, not necessarily with addiction, but everything else, then his marriage will always be doomed.

Eddie and Jackie's friendship is one of the highlights of this storyline.

They were hilarious gossiping about one of their fellow patrons during group therapy. Jackie keeps Eddie honest, and through her, we can tell that he's doing the work.

I do hope they address that Eddie is still suffering from chronic pain, though. None of that goes away because of his relapse or rehabilitation. I hope the facility is still giving him meds that he needs and monitoring his intake, but they haven't said anything about that, and it's important to address.

Knowing that Eddie is doing well, making progress at rehab, and getting down to the bottom of deeper issues beyond his addiction makes me root for him and the Savilles.

The same goes for the Howards' happiness.

Martine's prospects were bleak, so it wasn't too surprising when Tyrell found out his mother got deported. It had to be a blow when Tyrell learned she was shipped back to Haiti the same day he missed her call.

His boneheaded idea to hop on a plane to a country he didn't even know to find his mother was typical for a rash teenager, and Gina made the right call shutting that down.

We know who the disciplinarian parent and "heavy" will be in this new familial dynamic with Tyrell. Tyrell played Rome easily, appealing to his grief over his mother to get him on his side.

Tyrell gave Gina a hard time, but she effortlessly slipped into a maternal role, and it was beautiful to see, knowing that it's something she wanted at one point.

Fortunately, Martine contacted Tyrell when she could, and she was able to speak to him and explain in her words why she didn't want him anywhere down there.

She nearly gave her life to get him to the States; there's no way she'd want him to follow her to Haiti and miss out on opportunities. It would take too long for Martine to get on her feet, and she didn't need the extra stress of worrying about him, too.

I loved that Gina got to speak to Martine directly, and the woman was eternally grateful that her son found a safe home to reside in until he figures things out.

Rome: This is not our plan. We had a plan.

Gina: Babe, look at the world right now. There is no plan. We just have to make it up as we go. Permalink: Babe, look at the world right now. There is no plan. We just have to make it up as we go.

Permalink: Babe, look at the world right now. There is no plan. We just have to make it up as we go.

The reality of immigration issues and deportation hit hard when they all realized that Martine likely couldn't return to the states for at least a decade.

A teenage, nearly adult son is not what Rome and Gina anticipated when they were open to adoption, but they love Tyrell, and as Gina mentioned, nothing goes according to plan.

As much as it would've been lovely for the Howards to have a young child of their own, Tyrell is such an endearing character and addition not just to the series but to their family.

Rome is learning that friends and family can expand after pondering who Florence was to his father. Tyrell's insistence that she was a girlfriend was amusing, but it made Rome feel as if his father was replacing his mother for a bit.

It was hurtful of him to come at his father that way and make him feel guilty for finding comfort in another person. The man is up in age, and time isn't the same for him as it would have been if he were younger.

There's nothing wrong with finding companionship with a woman who understands what it's like to lose a partner. Right now, he and Florence are friends, but even if it does blossom into something else, it would be with Renee's blessing.

It was obvious why Walter was attached to his phone. Nevertheless, Rome listening to Renee's voicemails saved on it wasn't any less heartbreaking. Rome combining all of the voicemails into one message was enough to reduce a person to tears.

He has gut reactions to things with his father, but you can't say he doesn't try to make things right whenever he can. Walter didn't say much about those late-night texts, but the men seem to be getting closer regardless, and that's all Renee ever wanted.

We got our first Delilah spotting in what felt like forever. Naturally, she was trying everything she could to find a flight to Boston to be with Sophie.

You are not stupid, and if your dad could see you today, he would see exactly what I see and that is a human being who despite all of the challenges you have faced in the last two and half years and I know it's been a lot just keeps coming out stronger. And if you really want to know what I think, I think he does see you. I believe that he's up there looking down all the time, and he's very proud of you. Gary Permalink: You are not stupid, and if your dad could see you today, he would see exactly what I see and...

Permalink: You are not stupid, and if your dad could see you today, he would see exactly what I see and...

Sophie's audition for MMI was right around the corner, but it was apparent for all who weren't Gary that it wasn't the best idea for her to go through with it.

Sophie is in such a vulnerable place right now, and it's a complicated situation to navigate. Delilah wanted to broach the topic of filing charges when she returned home, but cases like this aren't easy.

Do they have any proof or evidence? Without more people coming out, do they have a case against Peter? So many questions circulate this, but at the center of it, Sophie needs time to heal.

Maggie tried to tell Gary about the correct approach to helping Sophie, but he's a fixer. He didn't want Peter sexually abusing Sophie to define her, but it wasn't his place to determine what's best for her or her needs.

Gary was fueled by anger and guilt, and even though he was willing to sit there with her during the audition, he shouldn't have pushed for it.

The second the panel mentioned Peter, it transported Sophie back to the last time she saw him and the abuse.

She was too scared of what it meant to wait another year for the audition, but it would've been best. And when she rightfully went off on Gary, he realized the error of his ways.

Sophie's confidence in her abilities crumbled under the weight of suspecting that Peter never thought she was good but only went along with matters for his selfishness and perversion.

She clung to how brutally honest he was at her first audition and that maybe it was the only time he told her the truth.

It doesn't matter what Gary says, Peter is already in Sophie's head and affecting her in many ways, and he can't will any of that away; only time and healing can do that.

Going to Paris to be with Delia is the best thing for Sophie right now.

Her final scene with Gary in the car was so emotional. And again, Greene and Rodriguez were amazing.

Even when Gary fumbles, he knows how to come through when it counts. Speaking on behalf of Jon about what he would see in Sophie right now is what she needed to hear.

Uncle Gary moments are always special, but we don't often get those between Sophie and Gary. And apparently, they're no less heartwarming than the others.

Thanks to Maggie and listening to Sophie, he learned how to make her feel safe and loved. And he held it together long enough for her to cross the doors to the airport before he lost it.

Eddie is away getting the therapy that he needs, but man, Gary needs some guidance, too. He harbors a lot of anger that he masks beneath the humor, and it's harder for him to contain violent outbursts.

It was jarring when he apologized to Jon and punched out his car window. You could see the surprise on his face, too. Our resident caretaker is at his limit, and it's about time he takes care of himself and gets his emotions and other issues in check.

We have to get to the root of Gary's anger and the ways he processes it. Rome was the only thing that kept him from beating Peter's ass, and it's not the first time he had such strong reactions.

All Gary could think about was that he had somehow let Sophie down because of his inability to protect her, and he disappointed Jon.

He has to stop trying to live in Jon's shadow and be the heroic, lionized version of Jon he placed on a pedestal.

In Gary's mind, he delivered Sophie's life story to Peter on a silver platter, giving the man all the ammunition he needed to exploit her vulnerabilities.

And even though Gary isn't to blame for a pedophile's actions, he'll have a hard time forgiving himself.

It's a comfort knowing that Sophie can get the support she needs from her mother right now, and she'll start her healing journey.

Damn, how did Gary become the one to worry about after this?

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Are you glad Sophie went to see her mom in Paris? Are you worried about Gary?

What do you think is going to happen to the Savilles and their marriage? Are you happy Tyrell is living with the Howards permanently? Hit the comments below!

You can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

Redefine Review Editor Rating: 4.7 / 5.0 4.7 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 ( 3 Votes) 4.7 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.