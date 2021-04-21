Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Cassie and Jenny survive their brush with a wicked new family?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12, a dangerous attempt to ruin them out of town found them in even more trouble than ever before.

Jerrie At Work - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Jerrie had her own brush with death in the form of someone watching her every move.

Elsewhere, Blake returned home and did not receive a welcome response.

Watch Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

You know they were there that night. With Rosie. Oh, yeah. Yeah, I seen them come in late, and the next day they made a big show about finding her.

Cheyenne [to Blake]

John Wayne: I don't want any trouble.
Jenny: Your psycho brother attacked me.
John Wayne: No, he was just defending the ranch from trespassing. That is what you're doing.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12 Photos

Family Dinner - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12
Jerrie At Work - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12
John Wayne Considers - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12
Blake Smiles - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12
Horst At Home - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12
Back Home - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12
