Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Cassie and Jenny survive their brush with a wicked new family?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12, a dangerous attempt to ruin them out of town found them in even more trouble than ever before.

Meanwhile, Jerrie had her own brush with death in the form of someone watching her every move.

Elsewhere, Blake returned home and did not receive a welcome response.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.