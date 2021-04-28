Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Who died?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13, Cassie and Jenny investigated a body that had been discovered on the Kleinasser ranch.

Jerrie At Work - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 12

With their lives on the line as they investigated, they had to take matters into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Cassie teamed up with Lindor to find a lead on Ronald, who decided to do some damage control.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

Horst: Neither one of you saw anything last night? Rand?
Rand: No, sir.
Horst: Look at me. John Wayne?
John Wayne: No, sir.

Jenny: You need to come forward. People need to know what really happened
Rosie: What I say it's gonna change anything. Believe me, I've tried.
Cassie: What do you mean?
Rosie: I went to the sheriff and tried to change my statement. I tried telling them Blake didn't do it. That it was Rand and John Wayne. And the sheriff talked me out of it. Told me there would be repercussions. It doesn't matter. It happened. Nothing's gonna change that. The Kleinsasser's. My father said they would do worse.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13 Photos

House Call - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13
Cassie Discovers - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13
Mark Shines A Light - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13
Mother & Daughter - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13
Sullen Margaret - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13
Cheyenne Ponders - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13
