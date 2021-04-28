Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Who died?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 13, Cassie and Jenny investigated a body that had been discovered on the Kleinasser ranch.

With their lives on the line as they investigated, they had to take matters into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Cassie teamed up with Lindor to find a lead on Ronald, who decided to do some damage control.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.