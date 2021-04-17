Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 12

Did Frank avenge Baker?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12, business became personal for Frank when he realized that someone close to him had been assaulted.

Meanwhile, Erin asked her ex-husband to represent a defendant she was prosecuting.

What was his response?

Elsewhere, Danny and Baez investigated the attempted murder of a couple with huge secrets.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12 Quotes

Jack: If I win, you have to come away with me for a romantic weekend.
Erin: You're asking me to prostitute myself for a good cause.
Jack: Basically.
Erin: Fine. And if I win, you have to come to family dinner.
Jack: That's the difference between us. I want to share love and you want to inflict pain.

Frank: I guess I don't have to ask how you're doing.
Baker: Is this the part where I say you should see the other guy? My hands were full of my grandma's groceries. I couldn't get to my gun fast enough.
Frank: We'll get the son-of-a-bitch who did this.
Baker: I'll be in tomorrow morning.
Garrett: You have to rest.
Baker: The worst thing you can do is treat me with kids' gloves.

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12

Uncovering Deadly Secrets - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12
A Difficult Bedside Visit - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12
Attacked on The Way Home - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12
Eddie and Jamie Don't See Eye-to-Eye - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12
Feeling Undermined - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12
Eddie Draws Her Gun - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 12
