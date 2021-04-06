Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did the team manage to save everyone from their most formidable foe yet?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 6, the drama continued to intensify as people started to weaponize the Debris.

The elderly were falling due to a method people were using to cause problems for the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, Bryan faced increasing pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola.

Ash: You don't get to control this debris. This technology is meant to free the world not entrap it. I find it interesting that you don't understand that we're suddenly in the path of power so vast with both the possibility of good and evil. You don't know whose side you're on.
Maddox: But you do. You're on the side of good. You're just a guy who's trying to make the world a better place by opening up wormholes in Manhattan, yeah? You think it should all just be out there, available to anybody who comes across it. Is that right?
Ash: I am just a guy who wants some moo goo gai pan.

Finola: Why are you asking me about my father, Bryan?
Bryan: Because your father's alive.
Finola: I know. And I know that you and Maddox knew. Why'd you tell me?
Bryan: I just told you. Isn't that enough?

Getting to Work - Debris Season 1 Episode 6
Conversing in the Woods - Debris Season 1 Episode 6
Sunshine on Bryan's Shoulders - Debris Season 1 Episode 6
That's Not Healthy - Debris Season 1 Episode 6
A Grisly Discovery - Debris Season 1 Episode 6
Listening to Finola - Debris Season 1 Episode 6
