Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did Brian and Finola get their biggest lead to date?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 7, the pair found themselves in Maine pursuing an INFLUX lead.

Another Case for Debris Agents Season 1 Episode 7

On their mission, they found a potentially volatile situation where a young girl had lost her father to Debris.

Meanwhile, Maddox got closer than ever to masking Anson's secrets.

Which new force stepped up?

Watch Debris Season 1 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Debris online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Debris Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Finola: I don't want to be here.
Bryan: You OK?
Finola: I don't think it wants us to be here.

Bryan: I told him you know your father's alive.
Finola: Why?
Bryan: I didn't tell him I told you, but I can't let him be vulnerable to Ferris. He needed to know. Until there's incontrovertible evidence against him, I can't accept what you've been told.
Finola: OK. Hm.

  • Permalink: OK. Hm.
  • Added:

Debris Season 1 Episode 7

Debris Season 1 Episode 7 Photos

Stand Down - Debris Season 1 Episode 7
Another Case for Debris Agents Season 1 Episode 7
Bryan with Another Dude - Debris Season 1 Episode 7
Finola in Bed - Debris Season 1 Episode 7
Finola and Caroline - Debris Season 1 Episode 7
Bryan in Bed - Debris Season 1 Episode 7
  1. Debris
  2. Debris Season 1
  3. Debris Season 1 Episode 7
  4. Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 7