Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Was it possible to rewrite the wrongs of the Debris?

On Debris Season 1 Episode 9, a diver erased his sister from existence due to a new batch of the Debris.

Finola Communicates - Debris Season 1 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Bryan and Finola tried to figure out their next move when it seemed like everyone was turning on them.

What did they learn?

Watch Debris Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Debris online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Debris Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

What are you, a grizzly tracker now, Neils? How do you know the wind's coming from the northeast?

Bryan

Shelby: I'm going to keep using it until it resets properly and I get my sister back.
Bryan: I don't know what you think you know, but that's just not gonna happen.
Shelby: Yeah, you've said that before.

Debris Season 1 Episode 9

Debris Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Shelby Jumps - Debris Season 1 Episode 9
Hunkered In for a Chat - Debris Season 1 Episode 9
Finola Communicates - Debris Season 1 Episode 9
Shelby Looks In the Mirror - Debris Season 1 Episode 9
Together In the Living Room - Debris Season 1 Episode 9
Looking at a Little Boy - Debris Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Debris
  2. Debris Season 1
  3. Debris Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch Debris Online: Season 1 Episode 9