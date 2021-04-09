Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Bell and Stabler assemble the right team?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 2, the duo welcomed two new faces to the task force.

Wheatley Slips Away/Tall - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 2

They subsequently investigated two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they'd be investigated to their case.

Meanwhile, Olivia stopped by with some intel that could turn the whole case on its head.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Angie: [on phone] The police just left your house. Your father was murdered.
Richard: Oh no. Thanks for telling me. [hangs up]
Richard's wife: What did she want?
Richard: I'll tell you about it on the way home. [to group] As I was saying, I have a shipment coming. Come over Wednesday night. We're having a vaccination party for family and close friends.

Stabler: One shell was recovered?
Cop: It's close. Only takes one.
[Stabler checks out the shell on the ground.]
Stabler: Hand-loaded casing. Usually guys who pack their own ammo are either specially trained military or fanatic gun nuts.
Bell: Or both.

