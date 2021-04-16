Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Stabler get his biggest lead yet?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3, insanity ensued when a surprising piece of intel turned the case about his wife on its head.

Meanwhile, Bell investigated a mission of her own, but it painted one of her team in a bad light.

Elsewhere, Wheatley made a move to elevate his business.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.