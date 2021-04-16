Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Stabler get his biggest lead yet?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3, insanity ensued when a surprising piece of intel turned the case about his wife on its head.

Thinking Outside the Box - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Bell investigated a mission of her own, but it painted one of her team in a bad light.

Elsewhere, Wheatley made a move to elevate his business.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Kathleen: You need help. Get on medication.
Stabler: I'm not taking any drugs.
Kathleen: Why? Cause you're not bipolar like me and Grandma?
Stabler: No. Cause in my job, if they think you need meds, they take your badge.
Kathleen: I'm sure it's not like that anymore.

Eli: It was just a fight over a parking space.
Kathleen: Are we supposed to believe that?
Eli: It doesn't matter what you believe. I'm not leaving Dad when he needs me.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

On a Stakeout - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
Thinking Outside the Box - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
Another Confrontation - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
Following a Lead - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
More Determined Than Ever - Organized Crime - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
Playing Both Sides - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 3