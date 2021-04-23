Watch Manifest Online: Season 3 Episode 4

What secret was being kept from the 828ers?

On Manifest Season 3 Episode 4, Ben and Saanvi teamed up to unmask the secrets of the plane, and unmasked a stunning twist in the tale.

Meanwhile, Michaela and Zeke adjusted to their new home life together but pivoted to save another passenger with a looming Death Date.

Elsewhere, Olive got a taste of normalcy with a very Manifest prom.

Use the video above to watch Manifest online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.