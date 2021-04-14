Watch Mayans M.C. Online: Season 3 Episode 6

Did EZ survive after being shot?

On Mayans M.C. Season 3 Episode 6, the Mayans worried they were about to be picked off after what happened.

Meanwhile, Bishop had to confront his past to make sense of the path forward for his gang.

Elsewhere, Miguel learned that someone was murdering those closest to him.

Who did he turn to for answers first?

Use the video above to watch Mayans M.C. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.