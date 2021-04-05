Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 14

Did Callen and the team manage to save Anna?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 14, the gang realized she was being held by a group with ties to her upbringing and had to save her before she was extradited to Russia.

Missing Agent - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 13

With everything imploding, the group had to make a last-minute decision that could help or hinder the operation.

Meanwhile, Admiral Kilbride made Nell a series offer.

What did it mean for everyone?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 14 Quotes

Fatima: What's with you and food anyway?
Roundtree: I have a fast metabolism.

Fatima: What do you think Katya is going to do to Anna?
Nell: I honestly don't know.

