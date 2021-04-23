Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Dr. Diane help the Station 19 navigate a difficult time?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12, Dr. Diane arrived to talk the first responders through their grief after in the wake of a national outcry following the murder of an unarmed Black man.

Meanwhile, Andy tried to make sense of what was happening before her very eyes.

Elsewhere, Travis made a breakthrough that pushed him to his limit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.