Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Dr. Diane help the Station 19 navigate a difficult time?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12, Dr. Diane arrived to talk the first responders through their grief after in the wake of a national outcry following the murder of an unarmed Black man.

Travis speaks - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Andy tried to make sense of what was happening before her very eyes.

Elsewhere, Travis made a breakthrough that pushed him to his limit.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Ben: How do you do it? I know you have to be as shaken up as I am, so how do you…
Diane: How do I do my job?
Ben: Yeah.
Diane: You fought a fire this morning. How did you do that?
Ben: I pushed my pain aside and did what had to be done.
Diane: Same.

Maya: I asked her to come. There’s been a death, and you’re all grieving so I asked her to come.
Vic: I'm sorry…
Ben: You’re talking about George Floyd?
Dean: You brought in a therapist to help us process the death of George Floyd?
Maya: I did. I feel powerless to help and this felt like something I could do.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12

