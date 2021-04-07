Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Lena vow to stop her brother?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 2, the stakes were higher than ever before, and it was time for Lena to pick a side.

Meanwhile, Supergirl and her team were faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before.

With Alex confused about what to do next, it came down to a split-second decision who survived.

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.