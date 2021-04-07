Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Lena vow to stop her brother?

On Supergirl Season 6 Episode 2, the stakes were higher than ever before, and it was time for Lena to pick a side. 

Nia - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Supergirl and her team were faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before. 

With Alex confused about what to do next, it came down to a split-second decision who survived. 

Paul Dailly

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

Obsidian North died for Lex Luthor's sins. Now I want our smart, splashy coverage to bury him six feet under.

Andrea

People talk about the Zone as a place where time does not pass, but that isn't what makes it terrible. It's the creatures that give it its name. They feed on your fear by making you live it. They're like shadow spores that creep inside you and infect everything good and right. And then turn it against the host. Eventually, you forget that the phantoms are doing it to you at all. Your nightmare becomes your reality. That's when you go insane.

Silas

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 2

