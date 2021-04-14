Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 3

at .

Did Supergirl's new ally prove to be trustworthy?

As the mission continued on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3, the Girl of Steel had to make a decision about the new face.

Kelly and Alex - Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3

With Lena and Lex still battling over control of Luthor Corp, they had to try to get people to join each of their causes.

Who came out with the company and who was left red-faced?

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Alex: What's my purpose now? What's the point of trying anything else?
Kelly: Baby...Loss is different for everyone, but it hurts the same. And I will sit with you, right here.
Alex: I can't breathe. I feel like I don't even deserve air.

When I landed on Earth, I was alone. My adoptive mother raised me as her own with kindness and compassion. And my sister, she showed me what it truly means to be strong. To love so fiercely, it hurts. She taught me what it means to be human. She was my first companion on this planet. Without her, I wouldn't be the hero, the person I am today.

Kara

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3

