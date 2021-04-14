Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 3

Did Supergirl's new ally prove to be trustworthy?

As the mission continued on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 3, the Girl of Steel had to make a decision about the new face.

With Lena and Lex still battling over control of Luthor Corp, they had to try to get people to join each of their causes.

Who came out with the company and who was left red-faced?

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.