Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 14

at .

What really happened to Elizabeth Keene?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14, the steps that made Liz align with a powerful new enemy were revealed.

Liz is Back - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14

In the process, it set of a stunning turn of events that changed everything she thought she knew about someone she trusted.

Elsewhere, Red's life was on the line and he was ready to make a big move for power.

Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Quotes

Skip: How do we recruit [Mary]?
Liz: With the help of criminals. And I know a lot of criminals.

You know what you have to do. Listen to your heart. The enemy of your enemy is your friend.

Mr. Kaplan [to Liz]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14 Photos

Liz's Tempermental Ally - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Liz is Back - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Agnes's Nanny - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Liz Still Pursues Red - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Coming Up With a Plan - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
Still in the Crosshairs - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 8
  3. The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 14