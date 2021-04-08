Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Becky manage to find the right balance?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 15, the family had questions when she was spending less time with her daughter after working double shifts and taking classes at community college.

Meanwhile, Dan decided to foster an elderly dog, but the family wondered what made him change focus.

Elsewhere, Darlene's relationship woes continued.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.