Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 14

What did Shaun and Lea learn about their unborn child?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 14, Lea's enthusiasm prompted Shaun to be a more supportive partner.

Meanwhile, the team treated a navy pilot whose condition worsened following some questionable medication.

Elsewhere, Claire was forced to consider her options following another case.

