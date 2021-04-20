Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 14

at .

What did Shaun and Lea learn about their unborn child?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 14, Lea's enthusiasm prompted Shaun to be a more supportive partner.

Making Up for the Past - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 14

Meanwhile, the team treated a navy pilot whose condition worsened following some questionable medication.

Elsewhere, Claire was forced to consider her options following another case.

Lea: It's a girl. We're having a girl.
Shaun: Would you like to paint the nursery pink?
Lea: No! This isn't the 50s.

Lea: We need to leave at 6 PM for our birthing class.
Shaun: The birthing class I don't need due to my OBGYN rotation in medical school.

