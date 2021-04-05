Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 22

at .

How did Negan become the leader of the Saviors?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22, the action intensified as Negan found himself banished from Alexandria.

Negan and Lucille Happy - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22

He was forced to finally confront the past and it made him ponder his next move.

Meanwhile, we got to see the end of Lucille's life and how Negan's lies changed their relationship.

Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22 Online

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22 Quotes

Please don’t leave me like this.

Lucille

It’s time to face facts, old man. You are nothing without her.

Negan

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22

