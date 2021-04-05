Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 22

How did Negan become the leader of the Saviors?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22, the action intensified as Negan found himself banished from Alexandria.

He was forced to finally confront the past and it made him ponder his next move.

Meanwhile, we got to see the end of Lucille's life and how Negan's lies changed their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.