Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 8

at .

Did everyone survive the tornado?

There was a danger to life warning on Walker Season 1 Episode 8, and it was all hands on deck to save lives.

Liam and Bret at the School - Walker Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Walker, Micki, and Trey rushed to the school the children attended, leading to a chain of events.

Elsewhere, Bonham and Abeline stopped at the store and found themselves facing a lot of memories from the past.

Watch Walker Season 1 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

Why were you so weird with that woman? Has no one ever flirted with Cordell Walker before?

Micki

Wow. Nobody's here. Storm must be serious.

Stella

Walker Season 1 Episode 8

Walker Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

Things Get Ugly Between Liam and Bret - Walker Season 1 Episode 8
Liam and Bret at the School - Walker Season 1 Episode 8
Dance Gone Wrong - Walker Season 1 Episode 8
The Walkers Snuggle Up Season 1 Episode 8
Abeline and Bonham Reach Out - Walker Season 1 Episode 8
Abeline Smiles in Stella's Room - Walker Season 1 Episode 8
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 1
  3. Walker Season 1 Episode 8
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 8