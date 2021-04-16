Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did Walker manage to take down Emily's killer?

On Walker Season 1 Episode 9, the tension mounted as a new lead came to light.

Liam and Bret at the School - Walker Season 1 Episode 8

With a high-stakes poker game needed to get to the bottom of the case, Walker reacted in the worst possible way.

Meanwhile, Micki decided to take August and Micki on an unusual adventure.

Watch Walker Season 1 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

It feels like you're going hunting. And we're going to let you?

Stella

Captain James: If Rule 14 is enacted, maybe Rule 17 should be, too.
Walker: I know you always had my back.
Captain James: But?
Walker: But a lot has happened since we wrote down the rules on a bar napkin.

Walker Season 1 Episode 9

Walker Season 1 Episode 9 Photos

Abeline at Dinner - Walker Season 1 Episode 9
Auggie at the RAnge - Walker Season 1 Episode 9
Teaching Gun Safety - Walker Season 1 Episode 9
High Stakes Poker - Walker Season 1 Episode 9
What Is the Real Story? - Walker Season 1 Episode 9
Geri Is Back - Walker Season 1 Episode 9
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 1
  3. Walker Season 1 Episode 9
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 9