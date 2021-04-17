What to Watch: Mare of Easttown, Matchmaker Mysteries, Stowaway

We have a real treat for you beginning this Sunday on HBO!

If you loved The Undoing, then you need to tune in for the new limited series featuring Kate Winslet in an eastern Pennsylvania town as she delves into a cold case and a brand new murder with devastating consequences.

Find out what else there is to watch this week below!

Saturday, April 17

8/7c Envy: A Seven Deadly Sin Story (Lifetime)

The second film in a Seven Deadly Sin series by Bestseller Victoria Christopher Murray, is about a woman (Rose Rollins) who is leading a successful life and career and finds out suddenly that she has a half-sister.

She's happy to have a sister, Empire's Serayah, but she quickly discovers that her sister has some ulterior motives.

It's a star-studded film that also stars Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Buress, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell, and Hosea Chanchez.

Sunday, April 18

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

As the streets of Gotham go all Street Racer, Sophie and Ryan grow closer as they find some common ground. Insert eye-roll here.

Meanwhile, Alice and Enigma match talents (again) which could spell disaster for one or the other or both.

Will Jacob's new addiction start to show on the job? Does the guy even have a home anymore? Who shoots up in an office with wrap-around windows? Seriously.

9/10c Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Zoey tries to help Emily deal with her depression but gets more than she bargained for. Can Zoey convince Emily to get the help she needs?

Elsewhere, Maggie reconnects with an old friend, and they hit the town.

Lastly, Max, Simon, and Mo have a bonding night together.

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Everybody comes together to make merry for Florence and Ned in anticipation of their impending nuptuials.

Even with all that activity, there are plenty of people in town with a lot of other things on their minds.

Among them is Elizabeth, who is still grappling with what she learned from Nathan.

9/8c Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill (HMM)

Angie Dove teams up with Detective Kyle Carter for another mystery!

This time, Angie's dad, Nick Columbo is right in the thick of it when a body is discovered at the museum where he's lending a hand with his investigatory skills.

Might this case be the one that brings Angie and Kyle a step closer to each other?

10:05 p.m. Mare of Easttown (HBO)

If you enjoyed The Undoing, then this new limited series with more than one mystery at its core will be for you.

Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

From creator and writer Brad Ingelsby, with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers), the seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Monday, April 19

8/7c All American (CW)

Spencer is feeling the pressure and knows he needs to have the game of his life as he is still trying to follow his dream of playing football.

Jordan makes a risky choice when it comes to football. Olivia attends a new Narcotics Anonymous in search of a sponsor but is worried about making the wrong choice.

Coop reveals some information to Layla about Layla's dad. Meanwhile, Billy and Laura are shocked when they hear what Jordan has been keeping from them.

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

The heart and soul of Lone Star are in peril as the team finds out Judd and Grace got into a horrible accident that sent them plunging into the water. The Ryders are fighting for their lives!

As we wait with bated breath to see if one or both of them survive (and they damn well better or we'll file a petition ourselves), it's Lone Star's first rendition of a "Begins" storyline that explores how Judd and Grace met and fell in love with an assist by Tommy.

Counting down the minutes until this one!

10/9c Debris (NBC)

On the latest episode of Debris, Bryan and Finola undertake a dangerous operation into an INFLUX compound in order to rescue George Jones.

But Maddox and Ferris have their own plans for how the mission should be carried out.

Here's your first look at Spaceman!

Tuesday, April 20

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant leads Torres to meet his father, Miguel, who left when he was a child.

Also, the suspended Gibbs continues his budding relationship with investigative reporter Marcie Warren.

Here's the preview.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Are we really saying farewell to fan-favorite, Mina Okafor?

Mina is opting to move back to Nigeria before she gets deported, and AJ has pledged to go with her. Chastain may have to bid their friends adieu, but when AJ's mother falls ill, everything may change.

We may need tissues for this!

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

It's an Edrisa-filled hour of fun when the team is thrown into a case that requires Edrisa's expertise.

Are you ready to meet some of Edrisa's friends? It sounds like they're just as fun as she is. To stop a killer, the team will rely on Edrisa's group of online vigilante hacker friends.

Elsewhere, Martin's relationship with Dr. Capshaw has taken an, um, interesting turn after that late-night kiss. And we're still trying to figure out Capshaw's motives here.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Keeping with the theme of the season exploring so many topical issues and how they're interwoven with the healthcare system, Max's attention is drawn to the disturbing statistics in maternal healthcare as a nation and the inequities with women of color.

Meanwhile, Iggy will have to help a young patient in labor who insists that she's a virgin, and Helen and Agnes will work together on a difficult case with a troubling prognosis.

It's an hour that promises hope and also babies, and babies are precious!

Wednesday, April 21

9/8c SEAL Team (CBS)

Jason’s visit with a former teammate causes him to reevaluate his role as team leader.

Also, several Bravo members grapple with their personal relationships when Command sends them on an unexpected mission to the coast of Africa.

This one sounds pretty good.

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

Casey's future at the CFD hangs in the balance as he finally goes to see a doctor.

Is this the end of his firefighting career?

Elsewhere, Mouch makes an incredible save, and all eyes on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor.

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

For those of us who are still eager to see how Isaac will react to Malika's admission that she wants to date both him and Dyonte, we're getting our wish!

The spring finale of Good Trouble puts Malika and Isaac's relationship to the test, while also doing the same for Mariana and the Byte Club when she has to admit that she's dating Evan.

Alice takes a stand against her comedy program's racism that may cost her the coveted spot and maybe her future in stand-up, and Callie fully embodies her Badass Boss B*tch when she directly faces off against Jamie during the murder trial.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Still reeling from her traumatic experience, Sophie tries to move forward, but she's struggling, and Gary's anger and need for vengeance aren't helping matters.

Gina and Rome grow closer to Tyrell, especially when he learns that his mother is getting deported. And Alan is juggling double duty with Tyrell's mother's case and also trying not to cross a line with Katherine.

Eddie is terrified that he may be losing Katherine, but his new friend and the MVP of the season, Jackie, gets real with what he needs to do to get better.

Thursday, April 22

8/9c Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 grapple with their complex feelings after the killing of George Floyd, and it will be an emotional and powerful episode.

To help the firefighters process their grief, Maya brings in Dr. Diane Lewis to counsel them.

Take a look at the preview.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

We're headed back to the beach, and we're getting some more Merder goodness! Meredith's vitals look good, but the allure of the beach and time spent with Derek is making it hard for her to wake up.

Meanwhile, others try to find a way to help her along.

Winston comes up with an innovative idea that may help, and Jo argues her point about switching specialties when the hospital is running low on surgeons.

Friday, April 23

Stowaway (Netflix)

Who doesn't love a good sci-fi movie? We sure do.

In this new Netflix movie, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to a ship's life support systems on a mission to Mars

Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Does anybody else wonder if they'll leave that stowaway behind?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.