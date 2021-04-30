YouTube TV Removed from Roku Amid Contract Dispute

The relationship between Youtube TV and Roku has ended on a sour note.

Roku on Friday pulled the app from its channel store as contract negotiations continue.

For now, the contract between Roku and Google has lapsed.

The good news is that current customers who have the app installed will continue to have access to it unless Google pulls it entirely from the devices.

According to Cordcutter News, a Roku spokesperson, the company was "disappointed" with Google allowing the contract to lapse.

"We have only asked Google for four simple commitments. First, not to manipulate consumer search results. Second, not to require access to data not available to anyone else," the spokesperson shared.

"Third, not to leverage their YouTube monopoly to force Roku to accept hardware requirements that would increase consumer costs. Fourth, not to act in a discriminatory and anticompetitive manner against Roku."

"Because our contract has expired, we have removed YouTube TV from our channel store. To continue to provide our users with a great streaming experience, we are taking the extra step to continue to offer existing subscribers access to YouTube TV on the Roku platform unless Google takes actions that require the full removal of the channel," the statement continues.

"Because of Google’s conduct, new subscriptions will not be available going forward until an agreement is reached."

"It is well past time for Google to embrace the principles that have made streaming so popular for millions of users by giving consumers control of their streaming experience, by embracing fair competition and by ceasing anticompetitive practices," said the spokesperson.

Roku warned users earlier this week of the contract dispute, in which the company accused Youtube TV of trying to hammer out "unfair terms."

The news marks another blow for Youtube TV, which initially had a frosty relationship with Amazon.

There was a happy ending when the app returned to Fire TV devices, and we hope for a similar scenario for Roku users.

Youtube TV is a skinny TV offering that allows viewers to leave cable behind. It has an unlimited DVR, as well as a wealth of cable channels.

The service was previously in the media because of a sharp increase in its monthly charge to customers for the service.

