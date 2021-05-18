ABC Fall Schedule: Big Sky on the Move, black-ish Bumped to Midseason

ABC is making minimal changes to its schedule this fall.

The network on Tuesday confirmed its schedule, and the biggest move is Big Sky.

The series is leaving Tuesdays behind and will move behind Grey's Anatomy next season in the Thursdays at 10/9c slot.

Partnering Up - Big Sky

This is a major upgrade for the Kylie Bunbury-Katheryn Winnick drama, which is currently airing out of low-rated comedies.

Grey's Anatomy is the network's No. 1 scripted series, so it will be fun to see how the show holds up with an increased lead-in.

Big Sky is taking over the vacant slot left by Rebel, which was canceled after five episodes last week.

Hanging Out - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 10

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is also on the move, bolstering the network's Sunday schedule in the fall.

It will air in the 8/7c slot, alongside Supermarket Sweep and The Rookie Season 4.

The Wonder Years joins the Wednesday schedule in the 08:30 p.m. slot out of The Goldbergs.

A Million Little Things will remain on Wednesdays next season. The series lost some ground when it moved earlier this year, but the delayed numbers have been solid.

Katherine Protests for Black Lives - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13

New drama series, Queens, will replace Big Sky on Tuesdays, leading out of The Bachelorette.

MONDAY

 8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30

 10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5

Claire's Painful Realizations - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17

TUESDAY

 8 pm The Bachelorette Season 18

 10 pm QUEENS

WEDNESDAY

 8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9

 8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS

 9 pm The Conners Season 4

 9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 (new time slot)

 10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4

Dan Makes Dinner - The Conners Season 3 Episode 18

THURSDAY

 8 pm Station 19 Season 5

 9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

 10 pm Big Sky Season 2 (new time slot)

FRIDAY

 8 pm Shark Tank Season 13

 9 pm 20/20

Japril Hugs Again - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

SATURDAY

 8 pm Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

 7 pm America’s Funniest Videos Season 32

 8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 (new time slot)

 9 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 2

 10 pm The Rookie Season 4

Bradford Looks Happy - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 14

Women of the Movement is set to air as an event series at midseason.

Abbott Elementary, American Idol, black-ish, Maggie, and multiple other game shows are on deck for midseason.

In addition to Rebel, ABC has also canceled American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don't, For Life, and mixed-ish.

What will you be watching this fall?

Hit the comments below.

