American Horror Spinoff to Horrify Viewers This July, But There's a Catch

The world of American Horror Story expands this summer.

The highly anticipated spinoff is set to launch on Hulu as a weekly anthology in July.

No word on what date in July the series will arrive, but this series is a Hulu exclusive, so it won't air on FX at all.

Deadline reported the news, revealing that FX boss, John Landgraf said the series will air through September.

After that concludes, American Horror Story: Double Feature, the tenth season of the anthology drama, will launch when that show concludes its freshman season.

Casting details for American Horror Stories are being kept under wraps, but we do have a wealth of information on Double Feature.

Double Feature will comprise of two mini-seasons.

"The Title of American Horror Story 10 is... Double Feature," a teaser video Ryan Murphy shared earlier this year revealed.

"Two Terrifying Stories ... One Season One By the Sea ... One By the Sand More to Come," the clip continued.

The cast of AHS 10 includes newcomers Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, and Macaulay Culkin.

Returning favorites are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

"It’s a slightly different story this time around,” Paulson told EW of her role earlier this year.

“The character I’m playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let’s just put it that way. I have a hair color I’ve never had in life nor in the show."

"That’s what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can’t tell you.”

Deadline also revealed that the upcoming series, Reservation Dogs, will arrive on Hulu in September.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is also on tap for September, after several years off the air.

The cast includes Beanie Feldstein, Betty Gilpin, Billy Eichner, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Clive Owen, and Edie Falco.

What are your thoughts on the spinoff going direct-to-hulu?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.