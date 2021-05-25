American Idol: Arthur Gunn Sheds Light on Sudden Exit, Citing ‘Personal Morals’ and ‘Unpleasant’ Experiences

American Idol fans were thrown for a loop when Arthur Gunn exited the ABC reality series in a last-minute decision.

He was set to perform with the incomparable Sheryl Crow on the season finale, but producers had to do some quick thinking to salvage the finale.

In a move that stunned fans everywhere, the series opted to bring in Season 19 finalist Graham DeFranco as his replacement.

The move was met with ire from the show’s fans, especially given that DeFranco was only in the audience to support his friend Chayce Beckham.

Shedding light on the development, Gunn took to Instagram Monday with an explanation on the matter.

“Well, let’s just say I missed my opportunity to sing with legendary [Sheryl Crow]. What happened is not much to discuss at this point,” Gunn shared.

“I would like to make it up and invite [Crow] to perform couple of songs on the July 30th at @thecotillion,” he offered.

“It was last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences.”

“It’s not necessary to state it, it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on, It’s not the show to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show. I’m grateful for [American Idol] for have given me this platform and helped me to reach out to you all,” he added in the lengthy statement.

"Sometimes things happens and it happens for a reason I guess. I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!”

Fans of the series will already know that Gunn was initially a fan-favorite on American Idol Season 18, coming in second place.

Hosts Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie were very much in the dark about Arthur’s no-show.

Lionel told USA Today that they "don't even know what happened," while Luke opted to give a shout out to Graham.

"He literally came to cheer," Luke said. "He was there to support Chayce, and we're pulling him out of the crowd going, 'You're gonna sing with Sheryl Crow.' And he's like, 'Hell yeah!’”

"It's a live, three-hour show. And, quite honestly, we've had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore," said Katy.

"But Graham DeFranco? I mean, killed it. Sang so well, and I was so glad he was there.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.