Big Brother and Love Island Get Summer Premiere Dates at CBS

Prepare for a summer of love and scheming!

CBS has announced flagship summer fare, Big Brother and Love Island, will be back in their usual summer period this year.

The network announced both shows will return for their new seasons on Wednesday, July 7.

Big Brother begins the night with a live 90-minute episode (8:00-9:30 PM live ET/delayed PT), followed by the 90-minute premiere of the romantic competition series Love Island (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Both shows will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, the streaming service for ViacomCBS, where fans will also be able to find exclusive content throughout the season.

News of the premiere dates was revealed Thursday during a Clubhouse conversation with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg, and Love Island narrator Matthew Hoffman, and confirmed on social media.

CBS is the first network to partner with Clubhouse on an exclusive announcement; today's conversation was the first of several Clubhouse events in conjunction with the reality TV series slated for this summer.

Fans will have the opportunity to join conversations featuring series talent, alumni, insiders and experts throughout this season.

Details will be announced in the coming months.

Big Brother kicks off season 23 with a live premiere as the all-new group of Houseguests moves into the newly redesigned house.

"Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything," according to CBS.

Beginning Sunday, July 11, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show.

Love Island's third season will take place in the sundrenched Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love.

The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples' relationships.

Following its 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and Sunday (9:00-11:00PM, ET/PT) during its first week.

After its first week, the show will air Tuesdays through Fridays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and Sundays (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) for the remainder of the season.

Big Brother and Love Island pivoted last summer due to the pandemic, with Big Brother bringing back fan-favorites, and Love Island moving the action to Las Vegas, atop a hotel.

Big Brother floundered, proving that the format is broken, so hopefully there will be some big changes to make the show exciting again.

What are your thoughts on the returns?

Will you be watching?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.