Bridgerton Spinoff Ordered at Netflix

The world of Netflix's No. 1 show is expanding.

The streamer has placed a series order for a spinoff of Bridgerton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for what the series will be about, we have some details!

Queen Charlotte will take center stage on the project that will delve deep into the origins of the fan-favorite Bridgerton character.

A title for the project has yet to be revealed, but we do know that Shonda Rhimes is set to write the script.

What's more, the spinoff is being eyed as a limited series, meaning this will be a self-contained story for fans.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix’s Bela Bajaria said in a statement Friday.

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love," Bela added.

"And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Bridgerton first launched in December 2020, and went on to become the streamer's most-watched original series, delivering bumper viewership and amassing a legion of fans.

Netflix was quick to pick up a second season, but has now confirmed it will be around for at least four seasons.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members," Bela said last month.

"They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," added Shonda Rhimes.

"But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team," the statement continues.

"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix."

"Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Bridgerton Season 2 entered production without Rege-Jean Page, who announced his exit earlier this year.

It was subsequently reported that he had been offered a raise to have guest appearances on the second season, but the breakout star is booked and busy on a string of high-profile projects.

The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels and is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society.

Each season is set to focus on the love story of a different member of the Bridgerton family.

Simone Ashley (Sex Education) wll be the female lead for the second season, alongside Jonathan Bailey, who is set as the male lead. He will reprise his role from Bridgerton Season 1.

Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), and Rupert Young (The White Queen) are also new additions.

The cast also includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

