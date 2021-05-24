Chrishell Stause: Returning to Days of Our Lives!

One of the most memorable faces of Days of Our Lives has booked a return visit.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chrishell Stause has lined up her return to the series.

Now, you may be wondering how the actress can logically return, especially given that her character was killed off.

But fear not, the soap gods have answered the prayers of fans everywhere to bring Stause back into the mix for a short time.

The beloved actress is set to be playing the guilty conscience of her on-screen brother as he ponders the future with Ciara.

"I really love the cast and crew over at Days of our Lives, and any time I getting to pop in is always so much fun!" Chrishell told Entertainment Weekly.

"My favorite thing about daytime, and Days in particular, is that the door is always open for characters to reappear no matter how they left. In Jordan's case, death by strangulation has not kept her away. Ha!"

Chrishell initially played Jordan from 2013-15 before returning for a stint across 2019 and 2020, bringing her character's arc to a close.

As for when the actress will be back, it's very soon.

Episodes airing Monday and Tuesday this week will mark her return in what is expected to be a two-episode return.

Soap operas always seem to find a way to bring beloved characters back, and this is the latest example of it.

NBC recently announced that Days of Our Lives had been renewed for an additional two seasons amid decent ratings for its current season.

The renewals for the series typically come down the wire, so it was a nice change of pace for fans to have the series locked in through its 28th season.

Since her stint on Days of Our Lives, Chrishell has become more well-known for her role in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

The series charted her divorce from Justin Hartley, as well as her squabbles with her co-stars.

It has been a huge hit for Netflix, with the streamer ordering multiple seasons.

More recently, Chrishell appeared on Dancing With the Stars.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.