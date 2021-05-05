Claire Foy to Headline BritBox Thriller Marlow

Claire Foy is a busy actress.

Just weeks after the news that she will lead the cast of A Very English Scandal Season 2, it has been announced that she will also lead the eight-part BritBox drama, Marlow.

According to Deadline, the series follows "two warring families pitted against each other amid the unsettling and indelible landscape of the Thames Estuary."

Foy will play Evie Wyatt, who returns to the Edgelands, where she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago, seeking answers and revenge.

The project is eyeing a fall shoot for a 2022 premiere on BritBox.

Tony Grisoni (Southcliffe) and Simon Maxwell (Deep State) are shepherding the project.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere – and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping," Foy said of her casting.

"Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic ‘Edgelands’ which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes.”

“Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of Original content we want to offer our subscribers," said Will Harrison, Managing Director of BritBox UK.

"Working with the calibre of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can’t wait to get started.”

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures, and Tony Grisoni jointly said, “The Thames Estuary’s ‘Edgelands’ offer a unique and extraordinary world of mud, sea and infinite sky; of broken politics and dreams – the Thames mouth is at once a gateway to the world and the last wild frontier of our island existence."

Their statement added, "Marlow is a uniquely homegrown saga, a character driven crime epic about where we’ve come from; who we are now; what we might become."

"We are thrilled to be working with the extraordinary talents of Claire Foy and, as the home for the boldest new British drama, BritBox is the perfect home for our show.”

Foy is best-known for playing Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's The Crown, a role she handed over to Olivia Colman after her original two-season stint was up.

The series refreshes its cast every two seasons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.