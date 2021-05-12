Days of Our Lives Scores Two-Season Renewal

NBC's hit daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives has a lot of life left.

NBC, Corday Productions, and Sony Pictures Television have announced that the series has been picked up for two more years.

This renewal will take one of TV's most iconic series through its 57th and 58th seasons.

In late 2020, amidst the height of the pandemic, the show celebrated its 55th anniversary and aired original episodes while successfully maintaining a safe and steady production schedule.

Renewals for the series typically come down the wire as NBC and the production companies involved try to find a way to make the financial side of things work.

Knowing two seasons have been ordered will be a huge relief for longtime fans.

"We couldn't be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of 'Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television," said Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President, Scripted Series & Kids Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming of the renewal.

"A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers."

"After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the "Days of our Lives" legacy for another two years," said executive producer Ken Corday.

"We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come."

"We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world," said Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television.

"We are thrilled to continue the legacy of 'Days of our Lives' and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons."

The series, which is currently in its 56th season, aired it's 14,000th episode in December and remains NBC's longest-running series.

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises.

The series remains a firm favorite with fans for its wild storytelling and even wilder twists.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.