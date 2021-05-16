DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3 Review: The Ex-Factor

We will never turn down an episode that revolves around Zari Tarazi.

Zari was quite literally the star of DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3 as she competed on "Da Throne" to take down a futuristic alien.

"The Ex-Factor" smartly unpacked Zari's character, both the facade she puts on for the world and the tender side she only shows to those close to her. And it finally put a label on her relationship with Constantine.

When we first met Zari Tarazi, it was easy to judge her as a stereotypical social media influencer who cares about her image above all else.

But the more we got to know her, the more we sympathized with her and grew to love her.

This episode did all that and more.

...so I'm thinking for the funeral, we need a statement dress. It's his burial, but your red carpet. Les-Lay Permalink: ...so I'm thinking for the funeral, we need a statement dress. It's his burial, but your red...

Permalink: ...so I'm thinking for the funeral, we need a statement dress. It's his burial, but your red...

What was probably the most heartbreaking aspect of Zari's return to 2045 was her assistant -- Les-Lay -- telling Constantine that the key to Zari's fame was her unhappiness.

In her words, exactly, "there's no story unless Zari is unhappy." Zari's whole life, ever since the Heyworld incident, has been predetermined for her by publicists and agents. She never got a say in anything until now.

Ever since Zari stepped onto the Waverider, she has been in the driver's seat in her own life. But, returning to 2045, where she is weighed down by fame, it was easy to get sucked back into it all.

For the most part, she held her ground, but it helped that she had Constantine there to humble her.

I know that I don't deserve to be happy, and I know we'll probably muck this up, alright, but I'm willing to throw the dice. I want this to be real. I do. What do you say? Constantine Permalink: I know that I don't deserve to be happy, and I know we'll probably muck this up, alright, but...

Permalink: I know that I don't deserve to be happy, and I know we'll probably muck this up, alright, but...

We already knew that Zari and Constantine's coupling is the very definition of "opposites attract," but this hour emphasized it even more.

He is rugged, gritty, and cynical, while Zari is bubbly, bright, and headstrong. Despite all the odds, though, they work, and they make one another better.

For the majority of the episode, Constantine looked down upon the celebrity world. But, in the end, he made sure to be there for Zari when it came time for her to take the stage.

At first, John was caught up in the fame of it all. That was until he took a step back and realized how it had taken a toll on Zari's life.

Just because Zari is famous does not mean that her life is perfect. In fact, it means the exact opposite. Constantine saw this and decided to profess his feelings to Zari.

Of course, he probably could have waited until after she got off the stage and gave her a pep talk instead. But, his declaration inspired Zari to sing her heart out and win the competition in the end.

Now, Zari and Constantine are officially girlfriend and boyfriend. They are both terrible at relationships and terrified about the future, but they are willing to try. And we will happily be along for the ride.

Since Ava and Zari share a trusting and beautiful friendship, Ava sat back and let Zari take the reins for this alien case-of-the-week. However, she still had her hands full with Mick.

As one of the only two original Legends left, Mick is severely missing Sara. And he took out all his frustrations on Ava.

We don't ever see much of Sara and Mick's friendship, but we still know they share a strong bond because they were two of the first Legends to step aboard the Waverider.

Oh, cups are edible in 2045, eco-friendly is finally in. Too little, too late, if you ask me. Zari Permalink: Oh, cups are edible in 2045, eco-friendly is finally in. Too little, too late, if you ask me.

Permalink: Oh, cups are edible in 2045, eco-friendly is finally in. Too little, too late, if you ask me.

We will never see Mick Rory cry or get all mushy, so him inadvertently admitting that he misses Sara and that he thinks they are going about trying to find her all wrong is a huge step for him.

He truly is an enigma that no one can ever truly figure out, not even Ava. We do know that Mick speaks through his actions, though, and his new plan to find Sara says a lot.

Mick is smarter than he lets on, and we are so glad that he picked up on Knox's mention of Kayla.

Looking for the commander of the ship that took Sara instead of tracking down its prisoners makes sense, especially since they haven't gotten any closer to finding their captain.

Nate: I bet Sara's pulling a "Thor: Ragnarok," and she's kicking some aliens' asses, and they're all shouting her name -- "Sara! Sara! Sara!" Permalink: Ragnarok," and she's kicking some aliens' asses, and they're all shouting her name -- "Sara!...

Permalink: Ragnarok," and she's kicking some aliens' asses, and they're all shouting her name -- "Sara!...

These rogue aliens have provided us with highly entertaining Legends adventures, but Sara is still very far from home.

And, to be honest, it will probably be a bit while longer until the Legends reunite with Sara. Kayla isn't a lot to go on, but hopefully, the name provides them with a lead.

In the meantime, Sara has finally met who we presume to be DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6's villain -- Bishop.

According to interviews with the cast and the producers of the show, Bishop has had his sights set on Sara for a while. Perhaps he is the one who dubbed her the "quintessential human."

If I hadn't done unforgivable things to survive, I never would have made it out the other side. Now, Ava is my other side. And I don't care if you have to eat your way through the entire solar system, I am gonna get back to her. Sara Permalink: If I hadn't done unforgivable things to survive, I never would have made it out the other...

Permalink: If I hadn't done unforgivable things to survive, I never would have made it out the other...

We don't know much else about Bishop except that he has an army of Ava clones. But that does support the fact that he is obsessed with Sara.

It will be interesting to see more of his character and how evil his plans for Sara truly are. But, of course, we will have to wait and see.

What did you think, DC's Legends of Tomorrow Fanatics?

Are you happy that Zari and Constantine have finally defined their relationship? How epic was Gary when he went "full alien?" Did you see who was on Knox's list of the world's best vocalists?

And were you heartbroken when Mick stepped on tiny Knox?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

The Ex-Factor Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 3.7 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 3.7 / 5.0 ( 3 Votes) 4.5 / 5.0

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.