Dr. Death Trailer: Joshua Jackson Plays a Killer Surgeon!

Joshua Jackson has a wicked new role.

Peacock on Monday released the official trailer for its upcoming miniseries, Dr. Death.

The Peacock Original limited series will stream arrive on the streamer this summer, and let's just say it's a cool new direction for Joshua Jackson.

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community.

Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed.

Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead.

As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him.

The series explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

The series is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) via his Littleton Road Productions banner, and under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Macmanus also serves as showrunner. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

The series features an all-female directing team, including Maggie Kiley (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Riverdale), who will also executive produce the first two episodes, Jennifer Morrison (Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying, Euphoria), and So Yong Kim (Lovesong, Grand Army).

Jackson is, of course, most well-known for Dawson's Creek, but he has appeared in a string of hit series during his time in the spotlight, including The Affair and Fringe.

He boarded the series in October, replacing Jamie Dornan, who was initially cast in the lead role.

