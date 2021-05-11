Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer Join Amazon/BBC Drama The English

Amazon and the BBC have assembled a stellar cast for the forthcoming drama series The English.

The series is produced by Drama Republic (Doctor Foster, Us, Black Earth Rising).

The epic western will be led by Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Banshee).

It is written and directed by multi-award-winning Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line) and set in the mythic mid-American landscape in the year of 1890.

The series follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.

The cast will also include Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings, Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches, Victoria), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman), and Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman).

Additional cast includes Toby Jones (Marvellous, Detectorists), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror, The Woman in Black), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride, Doc Martin), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves, The Witcher), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies, Doctor Who), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising, Strike Back), and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5, Guilt).

"The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown, said Hugo Blick.

"If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

“Hugo Blick has created a compelling, modern love story set against the epic landscape of a Western," said Greg Brenman, CEO of Drama Republic.

"English is a true adventure that will tell us as much about the times we live in today as the period in which it is set.”

“I’m delighted that Hugo’s beautiful scripts are finally coming to life in The English. With a cast led by the exceptional Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, I have no doubt that this thrilling and compelling story will be a treat for BBC audiences when it hits our screens," added Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama.

Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Licensing for Prime Video, added:

“We can’t wait to break new ground and bring The English to Prime Video. We know Hugo Blick’s incredible tale of love, loss, and revenge – brought to life on-screen by the talented Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, and the entire cast of The English – will captivate Prime members across the globe.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.