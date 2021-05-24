Emily in Paris Season 2 Spoilers: Meet Emily's New Love Interest!

A Katy Keene alum is leaving New York in favor of Paris.

According to TV Line, Lucien Laviscount is joining the cast of Emily in Paris Season 2.

And, if you thought it was going to be smooth sailing for Emily and Gabriel, we have some bad news.

Laviscount’s Alfie has been set as a major new love interest for the titular character.

While they’re hardly friends at the beginning of the season, Emily and Alfie grow closer as the sophomore season progresses.

Does this mean the end of Emily and Gabriel? We don’t know.

Emily in Paris Season 1 wrapped with Emily getting a message from Gabriel’s ex, Camille, saying that they need to talk.

Part of the allure of the first season was the budding romance between Emily and Gabriel, but it’s likely they will be very much apart when the series picks up.

Darren Star sure likes to make fans wait for the pairings they want.

Laviscount was a part of the cast of the one-and-done Riverdale spinoff, but he has also appeared on Skins, Supernatural, and Scream Queens.

TV Line is also reporting that Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and French actor Arnaud Binard are also joining the series in guest-starring roles.

Meanwhile, William Abadie has been promoted to series regular for Emily in Paris Season 2, confirming that fans will be seeing a lot more of Antoine Lambert.

Given the happenings of the first season, it makes sense to have more Antoine.

The series follows Emily, a driven 20-something American from Chicago who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

She is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm.

Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in Paris while juggling her career, new friendships, and love life.

Emily in Paris Season 1 was a bonafide success for Netflix, but it was initially set to air on Paramount Network.

The move to streaming was a good one because it emerged as a heavy hitter for Netflix when it came to total viewership stats, so a second season was likely.

Also helping matters is that the show secured some awards love, landing a string of pivotal nominations.

The success of the series could also be attributed to it launching during the COVID-19 pandemic, with TV viewers looking for new content.

The second season is in production, with a late 2021 return likely.

