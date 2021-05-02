Fear the Walking Dead: Colby Hollman Breaks Down That Death, Alicia's Fate, & What's Next

Fear the Walking Dead's fascinating sixth season featured one of the craziest episodes in history tonight.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 (read the full review!) found Wes, Alicia, Al, and Luciana in a new location called "The Holding."

They were introduced to The End is the Beginning group and embarked on a desperate fight to save their lives.

The episode threw a real curveball at viewers with the revelation that Derek, the brother of Wes, had survived.

We had the chance to chat with Colby Hollman about the huge episode and what's to come. Check out the interview below.

TV Fanatics: What did you know about crossing paths with Derek when you first signed up for the show?

Colby: Nothing at all. They told me that my brother was dead and that's, you know, I mean, you know, I guess like for the acting of, I needed to believe that my brother was actually dead.

And so, you know, him being alive was as much as a surprise to me as it was to the fans.

Wes realized Derek was responsible for that attack on Tank Town. What would you say about that as a turning point in the relationship for the brothers?

Yeah, Wes came to the realization in stages that this was the group behind what happened at Tank Town. And then he was like, 'oh, well, Derek has something to do with what happened at Tank Town.'

Then finally, he realized that Derek knew that he was there in Tank Town.

So when I first found out that he was behind what happened, it was heartbreaking because he was willing to take out all those people for whatever this cause was, but at the same time, it wasn't the ultimatum that I came to at the end, because, you know, I didn't think that he knew that I was there.

Those kinds of points definitely came in stages.

Do you think that Wes had an idea that the paintings could be his brother's when he first arrived at the compound?

Oh yeah. I know my brother's painting. You know, immediately I learned from this man, you know, and I modeled my work after this man. So when I first saw that tree right there, it was pretty clear that it was him.

I was in such disbelief. I was like, 'How did Derek get here? When did he get here?' Because I was with him the whole time the apocalypse was happening, so when did he have time to think, to sneak off and paint something for this group?

I don't know. And that example, obviously, we're heavily on West Gordon forward. What can you tease about how you deal with the burden? All of it.

Derek’s death will weigh heavily on Wes going forward. What can you tease about how he’ll deal with that burden?

I survived an apocalypse for five years by myself, and my brother passed. And then, you know, seeing that he was still alive, that's a big moment.

Ultimately, at the end, being the hand that kills your brother, that has to weigh heavily on anybody.

And I'm very excited to see what happens with Wes moving forward with that being the case because that really has to do something to somebody's psyche.

I'm just as, as excited as you are to see what happens with them.

Wes went from a high of having his brother back in his life to having to put him down. What was that like as an actor to play?

When I got the script, it was -- you know, you watched the episode -- so, you know, it starts here, it goes there. It's a very dynamic kind of arc that they gave me in this episode.

And that's something that every actor wants all the time. It's like, yeah, let me, let me fully flesh out something.

And it was so fun to be able to go from beginning to end and like have it; it's really kind of quickly paced, it happens in one episode and getting to, you know, like live it all, like to completion, like that was very fulfilling.

It was heartbreaking, exhausting. You know, I had to really call on a lot of work that I learned back in college, in school, for acting to achieve what I wanted for the episode.

And that takes a lot out of somebody, you know?

Riley said they wanted Morgan shortly after Wes spoke about Ginny no longer being in charge. Are we to assume Derek told all the information Wes told him to the others?

Yeah, at that moment, I slipped up because I'm trying to, I'm trying to sway my brother to come with me.

How can I do that? I know that if I mentioned this person that I believe in, maybe, maybe it will help, but like, it didn't, I guess.

I didn't realize that Morgan's name would hold that much weight.

Like they already know who they were, who he was, and so when he started to respond like that, that was a red flag, but you know, it still wasn't anything, you know, obviously, he was going to be wary of anybody that I bring up that's not Teddy.

Then when we go into the embalming room, and then Teddy mentions the name Morgan Jones, I was just like, you know, how, how does he know this information?

Like, obviously, that moment, Derek must've told him, or they were listening in on the conversation, or that was a mistake.

But yeah, that was, that was definitely Wes's fault.

Speaking of the embalming room, what was it like filming the scene with the embalmed walkers?

That was a lot of camera tricks because it was a very small space, and during COVID, we couldn't have as many people on set at the same time.

It was a lot of protocols we have to work our way through. And so like we had to place the cameras, like move the walkers around. So, you know, using the same walkers, you know, a lot of camera tricks, but it was really cool because it was very creepy crawly.

You know, we're walking through this very tight space. You see these walkers. And you've never seen anything like it before with the mouths sewed. They were preserved in a way that was just like, yo; I can still see the person in these.

All of his enemies are buried. They're really kind of decomposed, and they seem like, I don't know, like less human than, than they were towards the beginning of the pipeline, but this is kind of like a throwback to the beginning.

And I can see into the eyes of these people, and that was very haunting. Can you speak about how the others will feel knowing that she’s caught up with the new group?

You see, at the end of this episode, we don't really know what's up.

I mean, you guys saw at the end of the episode that she survived, you know, whatever's going to happen with that.

But like, we don't know, you know, so our reaction to that is like, yeah, like it's heartbreak because that could be the last of Alicia.

We're hoping that it's not, and that shows us the bond that we do have as a unit.

All of our lives are precious to each and every one of us, so we're willing to lay it down for each and every one of us.

It seems we’re delving deeper into this new group in the final episodes of the season. What can you tease about them?

I will say that The End is the Beginning is very multifaceted, you will get to see how after Virginia has been offed, you see how our group moves forward from there.

Because we've been split up, we've been putting eyes and some relationships will be destroyed. Some will bloom.

Things will be tested, and that phrase, the end is the beginning, that could go for us as well.

The end of these relationships, the end of the unit, as we know it, you know, could be the spark for a new beginning.

